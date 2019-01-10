10/01/2019

Blumhouse-Amazon Movie 'Nocturne' Casts 'Euphoria' And 'Annabelle 3' Stars As First Details Emerge

By View Comments


Blumhouse is looking to bring their winning streak from the big screen over to television through their 8-picture streaming deal struck with Amazon Studios last year. And now we're learning more about the first movie from Blumhouse TV as part of that deal, titled Nocturne, a supernatural thriller that has already cast a pair of rising stars.

Deadline reports Sydney Sweeney (HBO's Euphoria) and Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home) are set to lead Nocturne, about "an incredibly gifted pianist who makes a Faustian bargain to overtake her older sister at a prestigious institution for classical musicians." Sounds a lot like Netflix's bonkers thriller The Perfection, another horror centered on rival classically-trained musicians.  Also in the cast are Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Casual), with British-Irish filmmaker Zu Quirke making his writing/directing feature debut.

Sweeney recently played one of the Manson girls in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Iseman also played Bethany in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and will be reprising the role for the upcoming sequel.


Further details aren't really necessary given Blumhouse's killer track record. If they're behind it, expect a certain level of genre quality, even if this movie isn't expected to get much of a theatrical run, if any at all.

 