'Bloodshot' Trailer: Vin Diesel Gets Shot In The Face, Keeps On Comin'

Vin Diesel finally gets a major comic book franchise to call his own with, the Valiant Comics hero who is kinda likeonly with nanite blood and a killer healing factor. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which voices the tree-like Groot, Diesel's face is all over this one and he's been attached from the beginning. It's safe to say this movie wouldn't be happening without him, and if Sony has their way it'll be the first of many to challenge the MCU's dominance.But this is Bloodshot, a character most people have never heard of so it's going to be on the strength of Diesel's name that it lives or fails. The film is directed by Dave Wilson, a colleague ofanddirector Tim Miller. The premise recalls old school revenge movies with a superhuman twist, as Diesel plays a Marine who is murdered along with his family, but is reborn as an amnesiac super-soldier who can take an insane amount of punishment. Shoot him in the face, and he'll just bounce back with a brand new grill. Check it out:I feel like this will be required viewing for Diesel's staunchest supporters; the ones who swear by thefilms and await news on the future of. Diesel puts a lot into his movies and here's hoping Bloodshot pays off for him and his fans. I'll definitely be wanting to check this out.SYNOPSIS: After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.Also starring Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, and Toby Kebbell,opens February 21st 2020.