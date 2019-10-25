10/25/2019
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Adds Olivia DeJonge As Priscilla Presley
When you're making an Elvis Presley biopic, obviously the most difficult hurdle is finding someone who can embody "The King." But there are a lot of key figures in Presley's life who are tough to cast, one of those being his wife, Priscilla. Well, Baz Luhrmann has that problem figured out.
With Austin Butler set to play Elvis, and Tom Hanks as his controversial manager Col. Parker, Luhrmann has cast Australian actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. She was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1972, but they had been together before that, beginning when she was only 14 years old.
DeJong is probably best known for leading Netflix series The Society. She also had a role in M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit. [Deadline]