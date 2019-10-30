10/30/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Oscars Campaign Ads Target Best Picture Category
With Black Panther breaking the glass ceiling for Marvel Studios with a Best Picture Oscar nomination, it's no longer absurd to think they could someday win the top prize. But how much of a chance do they have this year with Avengers: Endgame? It was definitely a milestone movie, a critical and popular favorite that bested Avatar to be the highest-grossing ever. But is it a Best Picture contender? Really? Marvel definitely wants you to think so.
The awards season is really heating with Disney and Marvel Studios launching a "For Your Consideration" campaign for Avengers: Endgame, and they're gunning for Best Picture. You can see their new ad images pushing for the nomination below...
As you can see, Best Picture is what they're really gunning for, along with Costume Design, Sound Mixing, and Editing categories. This is just the start, though, and more ads are expected to run, probably one for Best Visual Effects. Don't expect a Best Actor push for Robert Downey Jr., though. He doesn't want it, and usually the studio cedes to the actor's wishes in cases like this.