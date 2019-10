'Aquaman' Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Takes Lead In 'The Matrix 4'

With roles in, and as the bug-headed villain Black Manta in, many have pegged Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a future leading man. But as the top guy in? I don't think even the Oracle could've predicted that. Variety reports Abdul-Mateen will take the lead role in, joined by the returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. Exactly what his part will be is anybody's guess, but if you say he'll play a younger Morpheus somebody oughta smack you. That said, the film will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski so anything could happen, I guess. She might have him play the physical embodiment of that bendy spoon, for all we know.is set to kick off production early next year, so we should start hearing more details around then.