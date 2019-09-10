'Aquaman' Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Takes Lead In 'The Matrix 4'

With roles in The Get Down, The Greatest Showman, Us, and as the bug-headed villain Black Manta in Aquaman, many have pegged Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a future leading man. But as the top guy in The Matrix 4? I don't think even the Oracle could've predicted that.
Variety reports Abdul-Mateen will take the lead role in The Matrix 4, joined by the returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. Exactly what his part will be is anybody's guess, but if you say he'll play a younger Morpheus somebody oughta smack you. That said, the film will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski so anything could happen, I guess. She might have him play the physical embodiment of that bendy spoon, for all we know.
The Matrix 4 is set to kick off production early next year, so we should start hearing more details around then.