An Astounding Vision of the End in the Final Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

I consider it the greatest of honors to bring you the final trailer for the final movie of the Skywalker Saga, without a doubt the greatest film series of all time. During half-time of tonight's completely one-sided Monday Night Football (those poor Jets), the final trailer forhas premiered and WOW, it was amazing, everything a fan could want to see. Setting the stage, as it has been since the start of the saga some 42 years ago, is John William's score. The arrangement of his classic theme in this trailer is simply amazing, bringing a gravity to what we're seeing that should merit this 2 minute clip for some kind of award. Don't worry, I'm not going to gush too much over the whole thing but that music...damn. While the trailer doesn't really give much of anything away (what's going to happen to 3P0?!?) it does show us more then enough to be excited. Locations of all types, from jungles to icebergs, I never did love when a SW movie stuck to just one type of setting. There's easter eggs all over the place for the more eagle eyed viewer, the Ghost fromcan be seen, and unless I'm crazy (totally possible) we see Rey and Kylo face off, amongst a number of other places, in front of the same window that Vader and Luke's final battle took place.I have no clue what this film holds, but I know I'm about as excited as I've ever been and can NOT wait for December to come.