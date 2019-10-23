10/23/2019
Adam Driver Joins Matt Damon And Ben Affleck In Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'
With Marriage Story, The Report, and a little thing called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the rest of 2019 belongs to Adam Driver. His 2020 isn't looking so bad, either, now that he's joined Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Ridley Scott-directed revenge film, The Last Duel.
Driver is in talks to be directed by Ridley Scott in the film, which not only stars Affleck and Damon but is written by them and Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), as well While it was originally going to be the best buds squaring off against one another, Affleck's schedule has forced him to take a smaller role with Driver stepping into his place. The move will find Affleck sharing more screen time with co-star Jodie Comer.
Here's a synopsis: Set in 14th century France, the movie is an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery and a young woman (Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer) forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the era in order to survive.
Filming on The Last Duel begins early next year. [Variety]