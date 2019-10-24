A Legendary King is Made in the New Trailer for Netflix's 'The King'

Whooo doggy. This went from a boring historical period piece to one of my most anticipated films for the remainder of 2019. Timothee Chalamet's name is the one on everyone's tounge as the lead of the film but I'm telling you right now, Robert Pattinson (or Batinson if you will) is going to be the stand out here as the Dauphin of France (no, I don't know what that means either). Pattinson has always been an underestimated talent as an actor, and has garnered some acclaim in the post-Twilight days, but I have a feeling he'll break the chains of Team Edward fully with this film, just in time for his turn as the Dark Knight.The trailer shows more of the action and war drama then previous trailers and really seems to be the movie that most of us wanted Netflix's other European Monarchy film,to be. We won't have to wait long to see how right or wrong I may be,debuts on November 1st, this Friday!