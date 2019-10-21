10/29/2019
'21 Bridges' Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Is On A Manhunt Through New York City
Not much surprises me anymore, but when the cop thriller 21 Bridges emerged as the most anticipated movie at our latest Coming Attractions Trailer Night, I was floored. It speaks to the popularity of star Chadwick Boseman, and the smart decision by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo to hitch their wagon to the Black Panther actor.
The Russo Brothers act as producers with Game of Thrones' Brian Kirk as director. Boseman plays a dogged NYPD officer who shuts down the entire city to find a pair of cop killers before they can escape. We've seen this "cop on the edge" stuff before, but rarely from the perspective of a person of color and I do think that is driving a lot of the interest here. Joining Boseman in the cast are Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons
SYNOPSIS: 21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.
21 Bridges opens on November 22nd, having been moved from a September release date. I'm not sure either date works for a movie like this, but we'll find out soon enough.