'21 Bridges' Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Is On A Manhunt Through New York City

Not much surprises me anymore, but when the cop thrilleremerged as the most anticipated movie at our latest Coming Attractions Trailer Night, I was floored. It speaks to the popularity of star Chadwick Boseman, and the smart decision bydirectors Joe & Anthony Russo to hitch their wagon to theactor.The Russo Brothers act as producers withBrian Kirk as director. Boseman plays a dogged NYPD officer who shuts down the entire city to find a pair of cop killers before they can escape. We've seen this "cop on the edge" stuff before, but rarely from the perspective of a person of color and I do think that is driving a lot of the interest here. Joining Boseman in the cast are Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. SimmonsSYNOPSIS:opens on November 22nd, having been moved from a September release date. I'm not sure either date works for a movie like this, but we'll find out soon enough.