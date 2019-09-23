9/23/2019
You Can Pre-Order Disney+ Right Now W/ A 7-Day Free Trial
Disney+ doesn't launch for another couple of months, but if you're definitely getting it you can get your pre-orders in right now.
Those interested in Disney+, and its loads of Marvel, Star Wars, and original programming, can pre-order it right now for the advertised cost of $6.99 monthly, or $69.99 annually. All new subscriptions come with a 7-day free trial, as well. If you're looking for the bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu, you'll need to wait until closer to launch. Still, these introductory offers are incredible enticing, especially with the depth of programming options Disney has right off the bat.
I'm not sure what recourse there is for those of us who have Hulu w/ live TV, but hopefully there will be some clarification.
This news comes shortly after Apple revealed their subscription streaming plan, Apple TV+ (because everything is "plus" now), would be kicking off on November 1st, nearly two weeks before Disney+ opens up on November 12th.
You can sign up for Disney+ right now just be going here.