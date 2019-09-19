WWE And Paramount Animation Team For Monster Wrestling Film 'Rumble'

While ratings for WWE television continue to be sluggish, it hasn't stopped sports entertainment from tightening its grip on the big and small screen. A recent deal with Fox Sports will put WWE in more homes than ever, the critical success of Fighting with My Family is the best they've ever had on a feature film, and opportunities are opening up in the streaming world, as well, with projects on Netflix and Quibi. Now WWE Studios is partnering up with Paramount Animation on a summer 2020 release that makes wrestling superstars out of monsters.
Deadline repots WWE Studios and Paramount Animation are teaming up for Rumble, which is set in a world where monsters are the sports entertainers, and a young girl named Winnie looks to follow in her father's footsteps by turning an underdog monster into a champion.
Of course, the voice cast will include arguably the two most popular WWE supstars, "The Man" Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, the latter having recently appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne Johnson. Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer also lend their voices. The film will be directed by Hamish Grieve.
How WWE can make a wrestling movie about monsters without casting "The Monster" Braun Strowman seems like a terrible oversight on their part.