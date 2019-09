Will Smith Rejoins Superpower Sci-Fi Thriller 'Brilliance' From 'I Am Legend' Writer

There's a lot of backstory to Will Smith's casting in the sci-fi thriller adaptation. A project he was attached to in 2014 when it was at Universal/Legendary, Smith dropped out to take on an awards-worthy role in Concussion . Now as the film has been acquired by Paramount, Smith has returned and will reteam withwriter Akiva Goldsman. Deadline confirms that Smith has returned to, an adaptation of the Marcus Sakey trilogy of novels set in a world where 1% of the population are born with incredible abilities and are hunted by a federal agent with superpowers of his own:SYNOPSIS:Smith will play Cooper, with Goldsman writing the script. They've collaborated on three movies before:, and, earning more than $2B combined at the box office. No word on a director although Julius Onah, now red-hot after this year's hit drama, was previously attached. He's not mentioned as part of this deal, though, and somebody new will probably step in.