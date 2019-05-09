'Waves' Trailer: Sterling K. Brown & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Lead Trey Edward Shults' Must-See Family Drama

Trey Edward Shults has used the festival circuit to his advantage through his first two movies:and. The breakout success he's already achieved had his latest as one of the most anticipated movies to hit Telluride, and the response to the South Florida dramahas indeed been tremendous, which is why A24 are getting a jump on promoting it early with a debut trailer.Waves is a family drama surrounding a suburban African-American family in South Florida as they cope with tragedy, grief, and forgiveness. The film is led bystar Sterling K. Brown, along with rising star Kelvin Harrison who had a small role in Shults', and a stunning turn earlier this year in. They're joined by Lucas Hedges, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins Jr., Alexa Demie, and Tony Award-winningactress Renée Elise Goldsberry.SYNOPSIS:Waves will now make a splash at TIFF before an eventual release which A24 says is "coming soon". How soon? I'm guessing in time for awards voting.