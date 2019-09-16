Watch 'Jurassic World' Short 'Battle At Big Rock' In Full Now

Last week,director Colin Trevorrow surprised dino-fans by revealing a new short film,. The short premiered on FX last night and, as promised, was immediately made available online. Now you can check it out for yourself.The cast is surprisingly good for this unexpected entry in thefranchise. André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador star as a family on a trip to the Big Rock national park, where they encounter something far more dangerous than bears and deer. Trevorrow, who directed and co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, said two new dinosaurs would be introduced and they'll probably be sticking around for a while. The movie's events take place a full year afterTrevorrow and Carmichael are the duo working on, so this is a pretty good way to get a glimpse and what they can do together.SYNOPSIS: