'Uncut Gems' Teaser: Adam Sandler Is All Bloodied Up In The Safdie Brothers' Latest

Following sky-high reviews out of TIFF, a new teaser for Uncut Gems has dropped. It's the first real look most of us will get of the new film by The Safdie Brothers, still hot from their film Good Time, and another chance for Adam Sandler to prove what a strong dramatic actor he can be with the right material.
Based on the praise Sandler's already getting, he does exactly that. Although he does seem to be playing a loudmouth blowhard, something he's already good at. He plays a jeweler in New York City's Diamond District who gets in over his head while trying to land the biggest score of his life. The cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Pom Klementieff, Mike Francesa, and Eric Bogosian.
SYNOPSIS: From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.
Uncut Gems opens December 13th. Watch out for a full trailer on Tuesday, September 24th.
09.24.19 💎 pic.twitter.com/qU13nvislf— A24 (@A24) September 19, 2019