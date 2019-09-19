'Uncut Gems' Teaser: Adam Sandler Is All Bloodied Up In The Safdie Brothers' Latest

Following sky-high reviews out of TIFF, a new teaser forhas dropped. It's the first real look most of us will get of the new film by The Safdie Brothers, still hot from their film, and another chance for Adam Sandler to prove what a strong dramatic actor he can be with the right material.Based on the praise Sandler's already getting, he does exactly that. Although he does seem to be playing a loudmouth blowhard, something he's already good at. He plays a jeweler in New York City's Diamond District who gets in over his head while trying to land the biggest score of his life. The cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Pom Klementieff, Mike Francesa, and Eric Bogosian.SYNOPSIS:opens December 13th. Watch out for a full trailer on Tuesday, September 24th.