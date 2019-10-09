9/10/2019
TONIGHT! Attend A Free Screening Of NBC's 'Bluff City Law'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tonight's free early screening of NBC's new legal drama, Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smiths and Caitlin McGee.
SYNOPSIS: Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah's (Jimmy Smits) celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his firm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world... if they can ever get along.
The screening takes place TONIGHT at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat.
Enjoy the show, and be sure to check out Bluff City Law when it premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23rd at 10pmEST after The Voice.