TONIGHT! Attend A Free Screening Of NBC's 'Bluff City Law'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tonight's free early screening of NBC's new legal drama,, starring Jimmy Smiths and Caitlin McGee.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place TONIGHT at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo site here . Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat.Enjoy the show, and be sure to check outwhen it premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23rd at 10pmEST after