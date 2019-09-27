Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Scores 'Bumblebee' Director Travis Knight

Deadline has the news of Knight's hiring to direct Uncharted, which still has Tom Holland on board to star as adventurer/treasure seeker Nathan Drake. He's playing a younger version of the character seen in numerous best-selling video games.
Knight is just the latest in a string of directors who have tried to get Uncharted off the ground. Most recently it was Dan Trachtenberg, who left a few months ago. David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, and more came before that. But Knight is a strong choice for the gig. He's the President of Laika, the stop-motion animation studio that produced his directorial debut Kubo and the Two Strings. He made the leap to live-action with Bumblebee and it quickly became a fan-favorite of the Transformers franchise.
So assuming everything stays in place, Uncharted is expected to begin production early next year.