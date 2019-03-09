Tick-Tock: HBO Reveals 'Watchmen' Premiere Date

Get ready, the Doomsday Clock has begun counting down. HBO has announced a premiere date for Damon Lindelof's "remixed" version of. The 9-episode first season will launch beginning on Sunday, October 20th at 9pm EST, and the hope for the network is that they've found their new can't-miss show on the level of. The reveal was made in a teaser featuring the infamous "Tick Tock" of a countdown clock, a recurring theme in Alan Moore's classic graphic novel.Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Adelaide Clemens, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Robert Redford, and James Wolk star in the show about masked vigilantes and superheroes existing in an increasingly violent age. The score will be provided byduo of Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.SYNOPSIS:As his work onandhas shown, Lindelof can be a very frustrating longform storyteller. I'm sure the first season of Watchmen will be insane as all of his twists on the Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons classic make an impact, but what happens for season two?