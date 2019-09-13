'The Suicide Squad': Full Cast Of Expendables Revealed By James Gunn

Happy Friday the 13th! Do you give gifts on a day like this? Well, James Gunn is gifting fans with some pretty big news on, finally revealing the full cast for his upcoming DCEU sequel. While most of the names were already known, there are a few new additions. Surprise! Those rumors Michael Rooker would have a role, because Gunn always finds a role for him, turned out to be true.Here's the list: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Peter Capaldi, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruis, Jennifer Holland.Gunn warns in his tweet that we shouldn't get attached to any of these folks, so look at most of these roles as cameos more than anything else. They'll be killed, probably in a comical way, within a matter of minutes like Adam Beach's poor Slipknot in the first movie.What we know of the new cast's characters are that Elba is playing somebody new after once being eyed to replace Will Smith as Deadshot; Dastmalchian is playing Polka-Dot Man, with Melchior as a female version of Ratcatcher. Cena was reportedly up for Peacekeeper, with Agee voicing King Shark. I have to admit, I'm a little sad we won't see a return of Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje's hip-hop version of Killer Croc.opens August 6th 2021.