9/03/2019
'The Suicide Squad' Eyes 'Doctor Who' Peter Capaldi And 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson
The dumbest, laziest analysis often regurgitated about Suicide Squad is that it was some massive failure for Warner Bros. Nothing could be further from the truth, as the movie full of C-List DC Comics antiheroes and starring a couple of big names was a huge box office hit with $740M and even an Oscar win. That said, there's a great deal more anticipation for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, not only because he's a very different filmmaker than David Ayer, but because of the weird, eclectic cast he's putting together.
The latest out-of-leftfield additions to the cast are former Doctor Who himself Peter Capaldi, along with SNL's Pete Davidson. Deadline says Gunn is close to adding both to a lineup that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, and possibly even Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Davidson's role is seen as a cameo, and here's hoping he plays himself or something like that.
Can The Suicide Squad get any stranger, and more like a James Gunn movie? The film is expected to open on August 6th 2021.