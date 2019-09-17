9/17/2019
'The Mandalorian' Casts 'Harry Potter' Actress Natalia Tena And Comedian Bill Burr
The Mandalorian is set to finally debut on Disney+ in a couple of months, and yet we're still learning more about the cast making up the first season. The latest additions are Harry Potter and Game of Thrones actress Natalia Tena and comedian Bill Burr, and we've already gotten a glimpse of them both in a recent trailer.
Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter movies and wildling Osha on Game of Thrones, recently revealed on Twitter that she plays a "purple alien" in the Star Wars series, which turns out to be the purple Twi'lek seen winking in the below GIF.
Meanwhile, the back of that bald guy's head in the background belongs to Burr, who announced his casting while on The Rich Eisen Show. It doesn't sound like Burr will be sticking around for long, but I have to think someone of Tena's popularity with fans, not to mention her experience on some pretty big franchises, will keep her around for a while.
Teena and Burr join Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, and the recently-cast Julia Jones. The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th.