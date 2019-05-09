9/05/2019
'The Mandalorian' And Gina Carano's Cara Dune Fight Side-By-Side In New Image
Disney+ series The Mandalorian is shaping up to be more than just the first live-action Star Wars series, but a major piece of the larger puzzle. We know it'll be set in the 30 years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and the characters trying to survive in a lawless galaxy following the fall of the Empire and eventual rise of the First Order.
One such character is Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano. Speaking with EW, Carano talks a little bit about Dune's relationship with the mysterious Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal...
“She’s gone from planet to planet. She’s a loner. She’s strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she’s hiding out on and thinks that he’s there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there.”
A new photo shows Dune and the Mandalorian preparing to battle side-by-side, which is always a good bonding exercise. Are they facing members of the First Order? Or other bounty hunters looking to swoop in and claim a prize? Or perhaps they're squaring off against the same pair of Trandoshans seen in the second image?
We'll find out when The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on November 12th.