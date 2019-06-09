9/06/2019
'The Mandalorian' Adds 'Twilight' And 'Westworld' Actress Julia Jones
The Star Wars universe is vast with untold numbers of characters, so many that only a couple of months away from The Mandalorian's premiere on Disney+, new additions are being made to the cast. Deadline reports Westworld and Twilight actress Julia Jones is the latest to join the first live-action Star Wars series.
Of course, details on Jones' role are being kept under wraps, par for the course on a show we still don't know a ton about. We do know it's set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, a time when the First Order rose to power. Pedro Pascal plays the titular Mandalorian, with Gina Cerano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, and Giancarlo Esposito alongside him.
Jones is best known for playing shapeshifting wolf Leah Clearwater in the Twilight movies. Her Native American heritage has influenced her roles on HBO's Westworld, and in films such as Ridiculous 6 and Wind River.
SYNOPSIS: After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on November 12th.