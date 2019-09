'The Mandalorian' Adds 'Twilight' And 'Westworld' Actress Julia Jones

Theuniverse is vast with untold numbers of characters, so many that only a couple of months away from's premiere on Disney+, new additions are being made to the cast. Deadline reportsandactress Julia Jones is the latest to join the first live-actionseries.Of course, details on Jones' role are being kept under wraps, par for the course on a show we still don't know a ton about. We do know it's set betweenand, a time when the First Order rose to power. Pedro Pascal plays the titular Mandalorian, with Gina Cerano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, and Giancarlo Esposito alongside him.Jones is best known for playing shapeshifting wolf Leah Clearwater in themovies. Her Native American heritage has influenced her roles on HBO's, and in films such asandSYNOPSIS:hits Disney+ on November 12th.