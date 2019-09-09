'The Lighthouse' Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Sanity Goes Dark In Robert Eggers' Psychological Thriller

Robert Eggers rode the tidal wave of good Sundance reviews forall the way to it becoming one of the most successful indie films of that year. Now the same is happening for his followup,, his black-and-white thriller that has earned rave response in both Cannes and TIFF for the ringer it puts Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe through.Pattinson and Dafoe find themselves as lighthouse keepers rapidly descending into madness while stuck on a remote New England island in the 19th-century. The new footage in this teaser shows the extent to which both men spiral out of control, all done in haunting 35mm that makes seeing it on the big screen essential.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on October 18th.