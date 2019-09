'The Grudge': New Film Is Set At Same Time As 2004 Remake, First Photos Revealed

Horror remakes are as common as horror sequels, if not more so at this point.was originally a Japanese film titled, which was then remade for American audiences in 2004 and spawned two more sequels. But this latest version of the film isn't really a remake, and doesn't truly count as a sequel. According to director Nicolas Pesce in an interview with EW , the franchise is an anthology and this just the latest chapter...What's interesting is this new film will take place at the same time as the 2004 movie that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and produced by Sam Raimi, who is still around. Andrea Riseborough leads the way as a cop in a new town who gets involved with a case that leads her to a house that has been "grudged", or cursed by a particularly violent death. But Pesce doesn't want anyone going in thinkingis just another haunted house movie with the same old scares...Pesce adds that Riseborough's storyline will be accompanied by two more, creatingAlso in the cast are Betty Gilpin, Demian Bichir, Jacki Weaver, and Lin Shaye.