9/20/2019
'The Aeronauts' Trailer: Felicity Jones And Eddie Redmayne Soar To New Heights
Amazon Studios knows a good thing we see it. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones shined together in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, earning him an Oscar win and her a nomination. They've got another good shot at gold this year with another genius biopic, The Aeronauts, in which the duo literally lift one another to new heights.
Redmayne stars as 19th-century inventor and meteorologist James Glaisher, with Jones as his partner Amelia Wren. Together they seek to break new ground and make new discoveries soaring higher than anyone in a hot air balloon.
It's been Redmayne getting the bulk of attention but this trailer really puts Jones into the spotlight, as Wren attempts to prove she's as capable as any man. This might end up being Jones' movies, and I'm all for it.
The script is by ubiquitous screenwriter Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Harper. Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, Tom Courtenay, and Anne Reid co-star.
SYNOPSIS: Set in 1862 and inspired by true events, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind.
The Aeronauts opens on December 6th.