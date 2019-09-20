'The Aeronauts' Trailer: Felicity Jones And Eddie Redmayne Soar To New Heights

Amazon Studios knows a good thing we see it. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones shined together in the Stephen Hawking biopic, earning him an Oscar win and her a nomination. They've got another good shot at gold this year with another genius biopic,, in which the duo literally lift one another to new heights.Redmayne stars as 19th-century inventor and meteorologist James Glaisher, with Jones as his partner Amelia Wren. Together they seek to break new ground and make new discoveries soaring higher than anyone in a hot air balloon.It's been Redmayne getting the bulk of attention but this trailer really puts Jones into the spotlight, as Wren attempts to prove she's as capable as any man. This might end up being Jones' movies, and I'm all for it.The script is by ubiquitous screenwriter Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Harper. Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, Tom Courtenay, and Anne Reid co-star.SYNOPSIS:opens on December 6th.