'Sweetheart' Trailer: Kiersey Clemons Faces A Monster In Blumhouse's Survival Thriller

In 2016 director J.D. Dillard made a splash with his supernatural fantasy film. It received tremendous reviews and has really helped usher in a wave of superhero-esque movies centered on persons of color. Now Dillard is back in similar territory with, which sees him re-teaming with his co-writers and the folks at Blumhouse. Why break up what ain't broken?Sweetheart is a survival thriller led byandactress Kiersey Clemons, playing a woman who washes up on a deserted alone where she's terrorized by a malevolent force. It's a chance to see Clemons really take the stage for herself, and based on the early buzz for it at Sundance she makes the most of it. She's joined by Emory Cohen () and Hanna Mangan-Lawrence () in a very small supporting cast.gets a digital release on October 22nd.