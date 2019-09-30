9/30/2019
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Confirmed, And Might Move Beyond Hawkins
*BEWARE Spoilers for Stranger Things season 3 below!!*
In the least surprising news of day, Netflix has confirmed Stranger Things season 4. As the streaming wars have picked up, it's incumbent to have tentpole properties and Netflix couldn't afford to let this one go. They also couldn't afford to be without the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, and have inked them to a multi-year exclusive deal to develop new TV shows and films that have nothing to do with Hawkins, Indiana.
Speaking of which, the biggest news to come out of this may be the teaser for Stranger Things' upcoming season...
“We’re not in Hawkins anymore."
That shouldn't come as a surprise. Season 3 ended with Eleven, Will, Joyce, and Jonathan all packing up and leaving Hawkins. Not only that, but Hopper appears to have vanished after closing a gate to the Upside Down and might be held captive by Russians. It all reads like a chance for the show to spread its wings.
Not that Hawkins will be left in the dust or anything. Of the new deal struck with Netflix, the Duffers said in a statement, “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”
Where the show goes from here is unclear, though. The Duffers have previously claimed season four would be its last, but have also been open to it lasting a bit longer. We may have to wait a while to find out as it was a couple of years between seasons 2 and 3.