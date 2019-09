Spider-Man's MCU Exit Came As No Surprise To The Russo Brothers

When Spider-Man made his MCU debut, it was Joe and Anthony Russo who directed it in. The duo have been behind more Spider-Man appearances than even director Jon Watts, having also steered his life, death, and resurrection inand. So perhaps more than anyone other than Kevin Feige, they know the difficulties in the deal Disney struck with Sony, and aren't at all surprised to see that deal fall through.In an interview with The Daily Beast , the Russos talked about what it was like to guide Spider-Man's earliest adventures in the MCU, and how that prepared them to see him go just a few years later...” Anthony Russo said.added Joe Russo.Because the Sony/Disney deal was so tenuous to begin with, the Russos never really expected it to last that long. Turns out they were right.Anthony said.With Sony's top brass saying the "door is closed" on any new deals with Marvel , the chances of things suddenly turning around are pretty slim, and slim just got blown up by one of Mysterio's drones. I wouldn't put it past the Russos working with Tom Holland again, though, as they've been scoring a number of ex-Marvel colleagues for their production company.