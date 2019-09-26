9/26/2019
Spider-Man Spinoff 'Madame Web' In The Works From 'Morbius' Writers
The Marvel Studios safeguards are off and now Sony Pictures is in full control of Spider-Man again. And like before, they are ready to load up the space with a ton of Spidey spinoffs, including some that don't make a lot of sense. Enter Collider's report about a Madame Web movie that is apparently in the works from the writers of Morbius, another character who probably doesn't need his own movie.
Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have reportedly been hired to write a film on relatively obscure Spider-Man character, Madame Web. First appearing back in 1980, Madame Web is a clairvoyant attached to a life support system that resembles a spider web. She's also a mutant like members of the X-Men, but it's doubtful that aspect of her powers will be mentioned. Mostly, the character shows up and uses her psychic abilities to locate people and see into the future to help Spider-Man, but she's also sort of like a hub connecting all of the various Spider characters, which could be the route Sony takes to help build their cinematic universe which now has Tom Holland's Peter Parker in it. She is the grandmother to one of the women who become Spider-Woman, and could be a way to introduce her on the big screen.
So again, Sony is piling on the Spider-Man projects now. There's Morbius, which is due out next year, followed by a sequel to Venom. Solo films for Kraven the Hunter, Silk, Silver Sable, and Black Cat are also in the works.