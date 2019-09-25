Sony Launches Daily Bugle Website With More JK Simmons As Spider-Man Hater J. Jonah Jameson





The new version of Jameson is a conspiracy theorist and face of TheDailyBugle.net, making waves for his story on the death of the "heroic" Mysterio at the hands of Spider-Man, who is then outed as Peter Parker. If you go to the functional version of the website you'll find tabloid stories on Night-Monkey, Hydro-Man, and more. What's interesting about that is Hydro-Man, aka Morris Bench, is really an illusion of one of the powerful Elementals. Bench isn't even in the movie. Are they teasing him for the future, or what?





It's a silly piece of marketing but I hope it means Simmons is sticking around for more movies with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. I have to believe Sony would've scrapped this if there weren't plans to keep Jameson harassing Spider-Man in the upcoming film.











