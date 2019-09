Sony Launches Daily Bugle Website With More JK Simmons As Spider-Man Hater J. Jonah Jameson

The new version of Jameson is a conspiracy theorist and face of TheDailyBugle.net, making waves for his story on the death of the "heroic" Mysterio at the hands of Spider-Man, who is then outed as Peter Parker. If you go to the functional version of the website you'll find tabloid stories on Night-Monkey, Hydro-Man, and more. What's interesting about that is Hydro-Man, aka Morris Bench, is really an illusion of one of the powerful Elementals. Bench isn't even in the movie. Are they teasing him for the future, or what?





It's a silly piece of marketing but I hope it means Simmons is sticking around for more movies with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. I have to believe Sony would've scrapped this if there weren't plans to keep Jameson harassing Spider-Man in the upcoming film.













Spider-Man returning to Sony Pictures has left any leftover storylines fromup in the air, but for now at least Sony is giving us more of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons, who played the anti-Spiderman journalist in Sam Raimi's trilogy, returned to the role during Far from Home's mid-credits scene, exciting fans at having him back. And now in celebration of the movie's arrival on Bluray/DVD, Sony has launched TheDailyBugle.net