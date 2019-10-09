9/10/2019
'See' Trailer: Jason Momoa Leads A Sightless Future Society In The Apple TV+ Series
So Apple TV+ has a launch date and crazy low monthly cost, but what about the content? What does your $4.99 buy? Well, a big chunk of it will go to producing See, the ambitious, highly-expensive sci-fi series from writer Steven Knight (Locke, Serenity), director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games), and starring Jason Momoa.
It's no surprise Apple decided to drop this trailer right out of the gate, as it's going to be a big part of the streaming service's future plans. Reportedly costing $15M per episode (!!!), it's not often you see this level of commitment for an original concept series, even with someone like Momoa to front it. The series takes place in a futuristic society where humans have lost the gift of sight, and much find new ways to interact. Momoa is surrounded by a strong cast that includes screen veteran Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines), Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), and Christian Camargo (Dexter).
SYNOPSIS: “See” takes place in a future when the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.
See will be available when Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.