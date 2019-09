Robert Pattinson Talks 'The Batman' Fan Reactions And Being The Underdog

It's been interesting over the last few months to seestars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson step back into the celebrity spotlight after years away. She's taking on a major studio film in Charlie's Angels, while Pattinson is in one of the most high-profile roles any actor could ask for: Batman. In Pattinson's case, his return to huge franchise movie such ashasn't been easy, and in an interview with Variety he talks about some of the pains that came along with becoming the next Dark Knight.Right off the bat, Pattinson shuts down any idea that he wasn't gunning for this role. In fact, he was openly "furious" when news he was on the Batman shortlist leaked early...Pattinson said.Fortunately, things all worked out, but what should've been good news was met by, what else, angry fanboys on the Internet. But it could've been worse, and Pattinson acknowledges that he thought the reaction would've been...Speaking of which, Pattinson was sortof the underdog to land the part. He says Batman was the superhero he'd been wanting to play, not anyone for Marvel, but overtures to director Matt Reeves weren't really going anywhere at first...he said.Pattinson added.As for those who worry he can't play Batman, Pattinson says he has tried on the costume and the experience was unlike anything he's faced, calling it "transformative." So maybe he'll transform into Batman and everyone will be happy?said Pattinson.He addedI've been more skeptical than most about Pattinson's casting, but then I have NEVER liked anybody cast in the role until seeing them in action. So perhaps my mind will be changed. What about yours?opens on June 21st 2021.