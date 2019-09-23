9/23/2019
Rambo Creator Calls 'Last Blood' A "Mess", Felt "Dehumanized" By Watching It
It's not always the case, but mostly when an author's work is adapted they tend to lend it their support...at least until the checks stop rolling in. Then they suddenly get all honest and shit. In the case of Rambo creator David Morrell, he's not bothering to wait. He's unloading on Rambo: Last Blood right now on Twitter, and he's "embarrassed" to be associated even in the slightest.
“I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews. The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it", Morrell tweeted.
He followed that with, “I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater. Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that’s an unfortunate message.”
Damn, son. Reminds me of that Billy Madison "we are all dumber for having listened to it" bit.
I don't disagree. Last Blood did well at the box office over the weekend, and reviews by audiences were more favorable than by critics, but the Rambo character is vastly different than he was back in First Blood and subsequent sequels. What began is a look at a Vietnam vet's experiences returning home from war and struggles with PTSD is now just a generic revenge thriller with wildly over-the-top violence and little commentary at all, other than spreading offensive stereotypes.
Morrell has fully supported the Rambo movies up to this point, so I think he's an honest broker here and not just hopping on the bandwagon. Maybe he'll be happier with the next one. Because there will be one. Nobody believes for a second that Stallone is finished, right?