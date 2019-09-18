'Raising Dion' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan's Kid Has Super Powers In Netflix's Drama Series

Man cannot live on Marvel alone. Complaints about "superhero fatigue" have largely fallen by the wayside, as the genre only keeps growing in popularity. But for those who like stories about superhumans but need something with a little more substance, a touch of real-life resonance, there's been an advancement in projects offering just that. The Netflix serieslooks to be one of them, as it mixes grounded domestic issues with a dose of the extraordinary.While Michael B. Jordan is the biggest name involved, he's mainly a producer and only has a small role. The show stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a mother who already has it rough raising her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) all by herself, but thrown his burgeoning superhuman abilities and life gets a lot more complicated. Jason Ritter co-stars, with Carol Barbee as writer and showrunner.SYNOPSIS:arrives on Netflix on October 4th.