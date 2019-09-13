'Radioactive' Trailer: Rosamund Pike Changes The World As Scientist Marie Curie

Although she's only been nominated for one Academy Award, Rosamund Pike is someone who is always in the conversation when this time of year comes around. Theandactress has played many real-life historical figures, and in the TIFF Closing Night filmshe plays renowned scientist Marie Curie, the first woman to ever win the Nobel Prize.The reviews for Radioactive have been coming in throughout the day and so far the response has been very good. It's easy to see why, not only because Pike is an amazing talent, but because of the others around her. Joining her in the cast are's Anya Taylor-Joy,'s Sam Riley, andactor Aneurin Barnard. Even more promising is writer Jack Thorne, already in the awards season discussion for, and director Marjane Satrapi, best known for films such as, and. Wow.SYNOPSIS:will be released by Amazon Studios in 2020.