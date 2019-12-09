'Queen & Slim' Trailer: Lena Waithe's Crime Thriller Takes On Police Violence

The Bonnie & Clyde story gets a racially-charged facelift with, a film that is pushing really hard for you to see. Yet another trailer for the film features more of stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, who see their first date go violently wrong.While it's easy to paint this as the black Bonne & Clyde, adding the issue of race fundamentally makessomething very different. When the two leads find themselves on the run after an encounter with the police, a recording of their escape goes viral, turning them into symbols of the everyday trauma black people face.The film is written by Lena Waithe, based on an idea she got from disgraced author James Frey who also acts as a producer. Behind the camera is Melina Matsoukas, known for directing Beyonce's "Formation".hits theaters on November 27th.