'Primal' Trailer: Nicolas Cage On A Boat Fighting A Jaguar. What Else You Need?

What happens when Nicolas Cage is trapped on a boat with a wild white jaguar and an escaped assassin? The kind of awesomeness you and I desperately want to see, that's what. The upcoming thriller Primal has all of that and more, and I don't know about you but this might be the most important movie release for the remainder of 2019.
I might be exaggerating there, but then again, maybe not. Cage is joined by an appropriately C-list cast that includes X-Men duo Famke Janssen and Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett, and Michael Imperioli, who are all overshadowed by the CGI jaguar that Cage squares off against. The film is directed by Nick Powell, who worked with Cage on the medieval film Outcast, in which Cage plays a knight in the Crusades. I hope these two make movies together forever.
SYNOPSIS: "When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax."
Primal hits theaters and VOD on November 8th.