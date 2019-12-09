9/12/2019
Paul Feig To Direct Universal Monsters Movie 'Dark Army'
Forget ghost-busting, Paul Feig is entering a dark universe where the greatest movie monsters roam. Deadline reports Feig will tackle an original monster film with Dark Army, which has a loose connection to Universal's failed Dark Universe concept.
Feig will write and direct the film, which will “include characters from Universal’s classic monster library and original characters created by Feig.” Other story details aren't available yet, but if all goes according to plan this will be Universal's second movie to feature their library of Universal Monsters since Dark Universe collapsed. The first is Leigh Whannell's Invisible Man, which opens next year and stars Elisabeth Moss. These movies are part of an attempt to use these characters in loosely-connected films without the strict continuity of Marvel Studios. Sounds a little bit like the Conjuring Universe created by James Wan.
Feig moving away from comedy is a pretty big deal in itself. Last year he surprised everyone with the terrific mystery-thriller A Simple Favor, but even that had dark comedy elements. Given Feig's sensibilities, it's likely Dark Army does, as well.