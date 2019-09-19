New 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Clip Is Like A Stoner 'Batman v Superman'

The long wait for Kevin Smith's return to the View Askew universe withis almost over. It's the latest clip that shows all the reasons in the world why this is exciting for Smith's fans, because it not only features former Batman himself Val Kilmer as Bluntman, but Supergirl's Melissa Benoist as a gritty female version of Chronic. Oh yeah, and stoner icon Tommy Chong is there, too.There will be celebrity cameos everywhere in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, just like in 2001's. Smith and Jason Mewes are back as the hetero lifemates who hit up Hollywood to try and stop yet another adaptation of the Bluntman & Chronic characters. They don't seem too upset by it in this clip, though.Look for appearances by Rosario Dawson, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Craig Robinson, Joe Manganiello, and many more whenopens via Fathom Events on October 15th, then again on October 17th. Smith and Mewes will then embark on a traveling roadshow hitting select markets beginning October 21st in Chicago.