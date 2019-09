New Details On Terrence Malick's 'The Last Planet' As Aidan Turner Joins The Biblical Film

It hasn't been a long time between movies for Terrence Malick and his critically-acclaimed. His prior film before this was 2017'swhich I completely understand those who wish to forget its existence. But it has indeed been a long time since Malick has been in the awards conversation the way he is now, and rather than let a lot of time lapse he's keeping up that momentum with his next film, Biblical dramaThe cast for this one has been rumored for months but Deadline offers confirmation, along with the addition ofandactor Aidan Turner. He joins Mark Rylance, Matthias Schoenaerts, Geza Rohrig, Joseph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Douglas Booth, Tawfeek Barhom, Martin McCann, Ori Pfeffer, Shadi Mar’i, Makram Khoury, Numan Acar, Emilio De Marchi, Bjorn Thors, Alfonso Postiglione, and Lorenzo Gioielli.There are also a few new pieces of information on the film which is said to center on Jesus Christ's life, told through parables. Rohrig will be the latest actor to take on the role of Christ, with Turner as Saint Andrew, Rylance as Satan, and Schoenaerts as the Apostle Peter. Malick will be reteaming withcinematographer Jörg Widmer, as well.No word on a release date but don't be surprised ifis ready by this time next year.