Marvel's Kevin Feige Will Take On A 'Star Wars' Movie Next

In what is being pitched as shocking news but is totally fucking logical if you think about it for two seconds, it's being reported that Marvel Studios guru Kevin Feige will apply his golden touch to amovie for Disney.The news comes from THR , who don't have much to add as far as details, but this is indeed big enough. Feige is the brainchild behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been the most dominant series of movies Hollywood has ever seen. That mantle used to belong to. If anybody can make that happen again, it would be Feige.We don't know if this will be some brand newproperty or one we already know is in the works, either the Rian Johnson film or the Weiss/Benioff film.Here is the confirming statement from Disney's Alan Horn...Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.Feige has been eyed for amovie in the past, or at least he was by fans and fellow journos. When it looked as if Kathleen Kennedy's contract with Lucasfilm was ending, Feige was the guy everybody thought would replace her. He's a lifelongfan, even bigger than his passion for Marvel, and if he brings that same energy to it the sky's the limit what he could accomplish.