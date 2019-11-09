9/11/2019
Margot Robbie's 'Tank Girl' Movie Is Happening And Has A Director
That Tank Girl movie rumored to be in the works from Margot Robbie and her production company? It's happening, and not only might Robbie star as the cult favorite heroine, but the film may have found its director.
According to Collider, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte has been chosen to direct the Tank Girl reboot from Robbie's LuckyChap production banner. If you're wondering why this unknown filmmaker has scored a plum gig like this, it's because Joris-Peyrafitte worked with Robbie on Dreamland, which debuted this year at Tribeca. He broke out a few years ago with the indie drama As You Are, a Jury Prize winner at Sundance.
Robbie's jam-packed schedule left some doubts whether she would star or if this Tank Girl might be led by another actress, but the report says she it's being designed for her. However, it depends on the script and she won't commit until one meets her approval.
This is all very early on and a lot of things could change along the way. Robbie will be seen next in the Fox News scandal drama Bombshell, followed by a return as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. She'll then move on to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and a live-action Barbie film. So yeah, this Tank Girl could be a ways off.