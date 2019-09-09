Margot Robbie May Be Developing A New 'Tank Girl' Movie





According to Tank Girl creator Alan Martin, Robbie is looking to produce a new movie through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. He says development has been ongoing for a while, although it's unclear if Robbie will be involved in front of the camera. She's already busy enough with numerous films, including a return as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. It's possible she's setting this up for another actress to play Rebecca Buck aka Tank Girl.



The original movie was directed by Rachel Talalay, probably still best known for Freddys' Dead: The Final Nightmare, and featured Naomi Watts in one of her earliest movie roles.





Just heard that Margot Robbie's company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie - now several months into development. We haven't been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators. pic.twitter.com/7RxbV4qLFt September 9, 2019

In 1995,was poised to be one of the biggest comic book movies not to be based on a major superhero. The film was based on the British comic series by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, set in a post-apocalyptic drought-ravaged Australia where the rebellious titular character, played by's Lori Petty, lives in a tank and fights back against an evil corporation looking to steal all remaining resources. Earning only $6M worldwide, it was a very high-profile flop and has been dormant on the big screen ever since. Margot Robbie may be looking to change that, though.There's still a lot that we don't know, and there's nothing to suggest it will get out of the development phase. Robbie has quickly become a powerful force in the industry and if she wants it done, it'll get done.