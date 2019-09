Margot Robbie In Talks To Produce And Star In Comedy 'Fools Day'

Margot Robbie doesn't need to be in front of the camera to show her Hollywood muscle. She's building quite the resume as a producer through her LuckyChap banner, and now Robbie has a new comedy in the works. Deadline reports Robbie is in talks to produce and take a role in, based on the award-winning short from Cody Blue Snider.Robbie won't be the headliner on this one, but is expected to take a key supporting role as a teacher accidentally killed by students pulling an innocent April Fools Day prank. To avoid going to prison, the kids set out to hide her body before a police officer arrives to give an anti-drug talk. Snider will direct and co-write the script with Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee.This is just the latest major producing move for Robbie, who recently began development on areboot. She's also a producer on the upcoming DCU film, and the Carey Mulligan thriller. The next film we'll see her in is Jay Roach's Fox News drama