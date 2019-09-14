Lupita Nyong'o To Star In Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' HBO Max Series

WarnerMedia has decided a healthy dose of Black Girl Magic, and Black Panther Magic, is how they'll make streaming service HBO Max stand out from the rest. Yesterday it was announced that a straight-to-series order was made for a 10-episode adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling novel, which will boast Danai Gurira as writer and showrunner, and starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.If this all sounds vaguely familiar,was originally poised as a movie with Nyong'o and David Oyelowo starring. Brad Pitt's Plan B banner has been involved since the beginning, with Nyong'o and Gurira also set as producers. Gurira will write the series pilot. It's unclear if Oyelowo will return, but given his past work with Nyong'o on, I wouldn't put it past him.SYNOPSIS:Gurira said in a statement,HBO Max doesn't launch until next year, and you can bet they'll want to haveready to be part of it.