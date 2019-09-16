'Living With Yourself' Trailer: Paul Rudd Is Jealous Of Paul Rudd In Netflix's Comedy Series

Paul Rudd has been funny for so long, has the adoration of so many fans, and is apparently ageless, so it's understandable that somebody would be jealous of his success. The Avengers never would've stopped Thanos if it weren't for Rudd's Ant-Man, right? But would anybody suspect Paul Rudd to be jealous of...Paul Rudd? In the Netflix comedy series, that's what happens when Rudd is forced into one whopper of an existential crisis.stars Rudd alongside Rudd, as a man who discovers that he's been replaced by a newer and better version. The result? His wife, played by red-hot comedienne Aisling Bea, kinda likes the improved version better.The 8-episode series was created by's Timothy Greenberg and directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The team of Dayton and Faris is probably best known for directing, andSYNOPSIS:Living With Yourself hits Netflix on October 18th.