9/12/2019
'Like A Boss' Trailer: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, And Salma Hayek Put Business Over Friendship
Who needs the scantily-clad girl power of Hustlers when you can take charge like Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek in Like A Boss? The business comedy from director Miguel Arteta stars Haddish and a very-blond Byrne as best friends who start a company together, only to see it go into debt. Hayek plays a corporate raider who offers to buy it, splitting the friends apart as to whether they should accept.
"Business and friendship don't always mix", Hayek's character says, and that seems to be the gist of the entire movie. The hope is that it doesn't simply pit three strong, business-minded women as rivals just for the sake of cheap laughs. Arteta is the director behind comedies such as Cedar Rapids, Chuck & Buck, The Good Girl, and many others that were more than they appeared to be, so there's a reason for optimism. Arteta and Hayek recently worked together on Beatriz at Dinner, a film definitely worth seeking out as one of her finest performances.
SYNOPSIS: “Two hard-charging best friends (Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne) build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. Suddenly all the differences that made them the perfect odd-couple partners put them at war, threatening their business and personal relationships. Salma Hayek plays the exec who makes the buyout offer and becomes the corporate puppet master pulling the strings in creating acrimony among the partners.”
Also starring Ari Graynor, Jennifer Coolidge, Jacob Latimore, Billy Porter, Karan Soni, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins??? Wait a sec!? How can you have a WWE superstar in this and not have it be "The Boss" Sasha Banks? Fail! Like a Boss opens on January 10th 2020.