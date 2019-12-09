'Like A Boss' Trailer: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, And Salma Hayek Put Business Over Friendship

Who needs the scantily-clad girl power ofwhen you can take charge like Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek in? The business comedy from director Miguel Arteta stars Haddish and a very-blond Byrne as best friends who start a company together, only to see it go into debt. Hayek plays a corporate raider who offers to buy it, splitting the friends apart as to whether they should accept., Hayek's character says, and that seems to be the gist of the entire movie. The hope is that it doesn't simply pit three strong, business-minded women as rivals just for the sake of cheap laughs. Arteta is the director behind comedies such as, and many others that were more than they appeared to be, so there's a reason for optimism. Arteta and Hayek recently worked together on, a film definitely worth seeking out as one of her finest performances.SYNOPSIS:Also starring Ari Graynor, Jennifer Coolidge, Jacob Latimore, Billy Porter, Karan Soni, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins??? Wait a sec!? How can you have a WWE superstar in this and not have it be "The Boss" Sasha Banks? Fail!opens on January 10th 2020.