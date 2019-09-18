9/18/2019
LeBron James' 'New 'House Party' Movie Finds Its Director
If you were a hip-hop obsessed kid growing up in the '90s, then you know House Party. You've probably spent a fair share of time practicing your "Kid 'n Play kickstep", just like I did. The film, which starred the rap duo Kid 'n Play, was a huge hit and a cultural touchstone for a lot of people, spawning multiple sequels including 2012's House Party: Tonight's the Night. Last year, we learned LeBron James was developing a remake, and now it has landed a high-profile director.
Deadline reports music video director Calmatic will be at the helm of House Party, coming off his MTV Video Music Awards win for directing Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" remix. This will be Calmatic's directorial debut, working from a script by Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori.
The 1990 film centered on best friends who throw the house party to end all house parties, while dodging bullies (played by R&B group Full Force!) and trying to impress girls with their dance moves. Also in the cast were Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, and the late great comedian Robin Harris.
James has promised this House Party won't be a reboot, and a star-studded soundtrack will be put together. That last part is something Calmatic can definitely help with, having worked with Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and others.