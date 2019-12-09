9/12/2019
'Last Christmas' Trailer: Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Meet Cute Over The Holidays
We're still three full months away from Christmas, but who cares? It's a perfect time for what's already the second trailer for Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com penned by Emma Thompson, directed by Paul Feig, and inspired by the music of George Michael. Did I mention it stars the red-hot duo of Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding? Merry Christmas!
The film may look like a traditional "girl meets boy over the holidays" comedy, but clearly that's not what Thompson and Feig are aiming for here. Clarke plays a woman recovering from a life-threatening ailment, as she attempts to get her shit together in time for the holidays, only to meet a too-perfect stranger who could be the one to help her do it.
Theories about Golding's character have been flying around since the first trailer, when everybody suspected that maybe he was too dreamy to be an actual person, and maybe we should take the title "Last Christmas", and the words of Michael's song, literally. Feig has challenged those rumors in an interview with Radio Times, stating...
“Anything anybody thinks they know about this movie is not correct. It makes me laugh because it’s this romantic comedy and then everyone is treating it like it’s the Matrix. It’s just a lovely Christmas movie!”
Whatever, here's the actual synopsis: Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Last Christmas opens November 8th.