'Last Christmas' Trailer: Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Meet Cute Over The Holidays

We're still three full months away from Christmas, but who cares? It's a perfect time for what's already the second trailer for, a holiday rom-com penned by Emma Thompson, directed by Paul Feig, and inspired by the music of George Michael. Did I mention it stars the red-hot duo of Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding? Merry Christmas!The film may look like a traditional "girl meets boy over the holidays" comedy, but clearly that's not what Thompson and Feig are aiming for here. Clarke plays a woman recovering from a life-threatening ailment, as she attempts to get her shit together in time for the holidays, only to meet a too-perfect stranger who could be the one to help her do it.Theories about Golding's character have been flying around since the first trailer, when everybody suspected that maybe he was too dreamy to be an actual person, and maybe we should take the title "Last Christmas", and the words of Michael's song, literally. Feig has challenged those rumors in an interview with Radio Times , stating...Whatever, here's the actual synopsis:opens November 8th.